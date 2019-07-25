48-year-old man from North York drowns on the Severn River: OPP

A 48-year-old man’s body was recovered from the Severn River in Severn Bridge, Ont., OPP says.

Just after midnight on Tuesday, a group of coworkers was swimming in the Severn River near Hamlet Bridge 57 when they decided to go to bed, police add.

The following morning, the group was unable to locate one of their coworkers and the police were called, officers said.

After an unsuccessful ground search, the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit was called to search the river, police say.

After a short search, OPP USRU located the body of the 48-year-old swimmer from North York, Ont., police say.

The deceased was identified as Juan Salazar-Hizen.