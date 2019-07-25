Crime
July 25, 2019 11:53 am

48-year-old man from North York drowns on the Severn River: OPP

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

A group of coworkers was unable to locate one of its members before police were called to the scene, police say.

Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press
A A

A 48-year-old man’s body was recovered from the Severn River in Severn Bridge, Ont., OPP says.

Just after midnight on Tuesday, a group of coworkers was swimming in the Severn River near Hamlet Bridge 57 when they decided to go to bed, police add.

READ MORE: 39-year-old woman charged after being involved in multiple collisions the same day: Barrie police

The following morning, the group was unable to locate one of their coworkers and the police were called, officers said.

After an unsuccessful ground search, the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit was called to search the river, police say.

READ MORE: Bracebridge OPP respond to almost 400 pocket dials, unintentional 911 calls in first 3 weeks of July

After a short search, OPP USRU located the body of the 48-year-old swimmer from North York, Ont., police say.

The deceased was identified as Juan Salazar-Hizen.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
OPP
Orillia OPP
Severn Bridge
Severn Bridge Ontario drowning
Severn River
Severn River drowning
Sevren Bridge Ontario

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.