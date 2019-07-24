Man and woman found dead in Stony Plain; woman’s death ruled a homicide: RCMP

A day after a 56-year-old man and 44-year-old woman, who were in a relationship, were found dead in a residence in Stony Plain, Alta., RCMP said an autopsy shows the woman was the victim of a homicide.

On Wednesday, RCMP issued a news release to say they were investigating the suspicious deaths. They did not reveal details about how the man died but said no charges will be laid in connection with either of the deaths and they are not seeking any suspects in connection with the homicide or the suspicious death.

Police said officers were called to the home on Tuesday at about 3 p.m. after someone found the couple dead and called 911.

“The Parkland RCMP Serious Crimes Unit took carriage of the investigation with assistance and consultation provided by Edmonton RCMP Major Crimes Unit,” the RCMP said. “Edmonton Forensic Identification Unit attended and provided investigational assistance.”

The RCMP said the names of the people who died will not be released and that no further information will be released about the case.

Related Whitecourt RCMP seek 2 people wanted for attempted murder