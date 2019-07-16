Whitecourt RCMP seek 2 people wanted for attempted murder

Whitecourt RCMP has released the photos of two people wanted for attempted murder in connection with an incident earlier this month in the hope of getting tips from the public on their whereabouts.

According to police, officers were called to the hospital in Whitecourt at about 3 a.m. on July 6 after someone arrived there suffering from gunshot wounds. The severity of the victim’s injuries were not disclosed.

“Investigation has identified two suspects who have been charged with attempted murder and other firearms offences in relation to this investigation,” the RCMP said in a news release on Monday.

Police said warrants have been issued for the arrests of 20-year-old Elvis Parker Mustooch of Alexis First Nation and 22-year-old Katrina Judy Tuckwood of Whitecourt.

Mustooch is five-foot-nine and 120 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Tuckwood is five-foot-five and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Mustooch or Tuckwood’s whereabouts is asked to call the Whitecourt RCMP at 780-778-5454 or to call their local police department. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by contacting Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

Related ASIRT seeking witnesses of deadly police shooting near Whitecourt