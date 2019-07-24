New $1.8M Dorchester Square fountain under repair a month after unveiling

For over a week, the brand new, $1.8 million Dorchester Square fountain has been running dry.

Workers have shutdown the water feature to conduct ‘minor repairs’ on the month old structure, according to Claude Cormier + associés, the company behind the project.

The 11-metre tall steel structure is the centrepiece of the newly revamped $9.2-million Dorchester Square park.

A few “deficiencies” were noticed once the fountain was operational, which senior associate Sophie Beaudoin says is “completely normal in a project such as this.”

Beaudoin says the issues could only be fixed once they were made apparent.

Workers are busy installing new ornaments to the bottom of the structure that did not arrive in time for the unveiling on June 6.

Beaudoin says the minor fixes consist of replacing broken tiles and repainting the towering fountain.

Rust was a major factor as the orange blotches spotted the green structure, Beaudoin said. The rust, she explained, was because of paint cracks that occurred in the transportation of the pieces.

The fountain was transported in sections from Alabama and put together on site in Montreal.

The week-long restoration process that started on July 17, was the most efficient way to repair the fountain, according to Beaudoin.

She says this will all be fixed and there will be no more interruptions until the fountain is shut down sometime in late October.

In the meantime, the fountain is expected to be flowing once again by Friday.

Renovations of the park’s northern part started in 2016 and were originally supposed to be finished in November 2018.

