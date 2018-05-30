Dorchester Square Park overhaul creating traffic chaos in downtown Montreal

Major work on overhauling one of Montreal’s most historic parks began earlier this month — and it will take all summer and most of the fall to complete.

Contractors are revamping the northern section of the Dorchester Square Park in the heart of downtown.

It’s an $8.9-million project that is promising to modernize the area while being more environmentally friendly and reflect the park’s rich history.

A new Victorian-style cast iron fountain and two pedestrian footbridges are part of the plan.

More grass will be planted and the road linking Peel Street and Metcalfe Street will be narrowed to one lane.

“You will also find on the north side of the park the same aesthetics that you have actually south park,” Philippe Sabourin, a city spokesperson, told Global News.

But the ongoing construction is taking its toll on people trying to get around the around.

Tour bus operators are running out of places to park and often double park on Peel Street.

A pedestrian pass-way on the east side of Peel street is often closed. Drivers also frequently get stuck in traffic — waiting for long periods before moving forward.

“It’s not fun at all,” one driver told Global News from inside a car.

The work is expected to last until November.