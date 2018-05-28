Neighbourhoods around Turcot Interchange to get more trees, green space

The City of Montreal has pulled back the curtain on a $80-million plan to improve neighbourhoods surrounding the new site of the Turcot Interchange.

St-Henri, Ville-Émard, and Côte-St-Paul will be revitalized once construction is completed on the highly-traveled Turcot, said Sud-Ouest borough mayor Benoit Dorais.

The 32-point plan includes the planting of more than 500 trees, expanding green space, adding bike lanes and more buildings for community housing.

“A welcomed concrete plan,” Dorais said.

Dorais says the massive project covers over 2.17 kilometers square of territory and is a “major” undertaking.

The Quebec government will also lend a helping hand with costs with $50-million boost.

These initiatives will be implemented starting in the coming days and are expected to be complete in 2025.

The Turcot project is on track according to Transports Québec. It is slated to be completed by the end of 2020.

Residents can follow the progress on the PDUÉS Turcot city website.