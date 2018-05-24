Montreal buys land from developers to conserve L’Anse-à-l’Orme

After decades of fighting, the battle is over between environmentalists and developers in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue.

The City of Montreal has announced its bought a contentious piece of land in L’Anse-à-l’Orme from residential developers.

Monteal Mayor Valérie Plante and Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue Mayor Paola Hawa stood together to announce the agglomeration will pay almost $11 million to purchase the 14 hectares of land from the private developer.

“It is one of the last remaining green areas that we have on the island — it is precious, it is a treasure,” Plante said.

They said the move is a great victory for Montrealers.

“It means that Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue residents will have one of the greatest qualities of life of anybody in the entire island of Montreal,” said Hawa. “And that means what we enjoy today will be the same for forever — hopefully.”

It also means that a $35-million lawsuit against the town is settled.

The developers were suing Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue for deciding against letting them build in the area.

The land is located in the southern part of the L’Anse-à-l’Orme territory in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue.

For 30 years, environmentalists have been fighting to protect the land and its eco-species.

Plans for a national urban park

Members of the Green Coalition are calling the move a great first step.

While a portion of the land located in Pierrefonds is also owned by developers, the Green Coalition would like to see that land in the city’s hands.

“We hope it’s time for the people to win,” said Sylvia Oljemark with the coalition.

The land is very close to the future light-rail station in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue. The next step is to build a corridor connecting that station to the park.

The city says the ultimate goal is to protect more parts of L’Anse-à-l’Orme and turn it into a national urban park.