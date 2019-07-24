Nova Scotia RCMP investigating drive-by shooting in Debert

Nova Scotia RCMP say they’re investigating a reported drive-by shooting in Debert, N.S., that happened on Wednesday morning.

Police say officers were called to a house on Masstown Road at 3:39 a.m. and found two bullet holes and a fragment of one bullet in the kitchen.

The Mounties say the homeowner heard a vehicle stop in front of the house. According to police, the homeowner says he saw a black car stop by his driveway.

Police say he then heard someone fire between two and four shots. He also reportedly saw the car leave, heading north on Masstown Road, police say.

No one has been reported injured.

The Colchester District RCMP says an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Police are asking the public to call them at 902-893-6820 if they have any information on the incident or to call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.