Colchester East Hants Health Centre remains on lockdown due to police investigation

The Colchester East Hants Health Centre in Truro, N.S., remains on lockdown on Wednesday morning.

Carla Adams, a spokesperson for the Nova Scotia Health Authority, says the current lockdown was put in place at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday on the advice of police as a safety measure during an “ongoing police investigation.”

The lockdown has been communicated to the centre’s staff and will mean that visitors are not permitted in the hospital.

All services remain open, but Adams says residents should expect to see an increased police and security presence in the area.

It’s unclear what prompted the current lockdown, but it was put into place only hours after another lockdown at the Colchester East Hants Health Centre had come to an end.

The first lockdown was in place from 4:40 p.m. to 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

Its cause has not been revealed, but RCMP say that at 3:12 p.m., officers responded to reports of an altercation involving a number of people and shots fired at a home on Truro Heights Road, which is located only a short distance away from the hospital.

When they arrived on the scene, one person was found injured and taken to the Colchester East Hants Health Centre.

One suspect was taken into custody, while a second fled on foot, according to authorities.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on this incident to call Millbrook RCMP at 902-893-6819.

