Police investigating after shots reportedly fired in Millbrook, N.S: RCMP
Millbrook RCMP responded Tuesday to an altercation involving a number of people and shots fired at a home on Truro Heights Road.
Police responded to the disturbance at 3:12 p.m., where they found one injured person who was then taken to Truro hospital.
One suspect was taken into custody, while a second fled on foot according to authorities.
A police dog has been called in to assist with the search.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Investigators are asking anyone with information on this incident to call Millbrook RCMP at 902-893-6819.
