13-year-old boy dead after being struck by vehicle while riding his bike in Orléans

Ottawa police say they are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was killed following a collision with a car while riding his bike.

According to Ottawa police, the collision occurred at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Orléans on Jeanne D’Arc Boulevard near the on-ramp to Highway 174.

Police say the boy succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

READ MORE: 1 dead, 1 missing after house fire east of Ottawa: officials

The boy has not yet been identified by police, and no arrests have been made.

Roads in the area were closed while police investigated but have since reopened.

READ MORE: Cyclist struck and killed on Laurier Avenue

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have any information to call the collision investigation unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2481.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).