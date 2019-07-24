SPCA animal wellness trailer to help combat pet overpopulation

A travelling spay-and-neuter clinic is stopping in Brockville this week to help to control the pet population.

In its first year, the new venture is based out of a 38-foot trailer, called the SPCA mobile animal wellness services trailer. Coordinator Katie Lewis explains.

“The services that we do provide here on the unit are the exact same services that we will provide at any of our bricks-and-mortar spay or neuter clinics, as well as the same services you would receive from any other vet clinic in the province,” Lewis says.

“Any single dog can produce upwards of 80 puppies in its lifetime,” she adds. “A single cat can produce up to 96 kittens in their lifetime. So by being able to provide these services we are helping to reduce unwanted pets in the province of Ontario.”

Purchasing the trailer was made possible by a grant provided by the Pet Valu stores, through its Giving Back Project, Lewis says.

Next stop for the mobile unit is Durham Region.