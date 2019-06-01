Kingston Humane Society welcomes the public on Shelter Day

Members of the community were invited to tour the Kingston Humane Society as the organization marked Shelter Day.

Saturday’s open house gave the public a chance to learn more about the work and support involved in caring for injured, sick, homeless and abused animals.

Christie Haaima, the society’s animal programs manager, explains.

“This is a temporary stay for them, but no animal should have to live in a shelter,” Haaima said.

“So we want to reduce the amount of time that they spend in a shelter, get them spayed or neutered, all of their medical stuff done and ready to find a forever family, where they can enjoy the rest of their days lazing in the window and doing the kind of things that cats love to do.”

The day included tours of the shelter, a clinic to microchip pets as well as an adoption event for cats and kittens.

The shelter currently has in excess of 200 cats and kittens.