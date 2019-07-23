Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Yellowhead County

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for several areas in central Alberta on Tuesday afternoon with Environment Canada warning people in affected areas to expect “strong wind gusts, up to toonie-sized hail and heavy rain.”

As of 3:20 p.m., the warning was in effect for parts of Yellowhead County.

Severe thunderstorms are popping up in western Alberta. One storm is located 10km north of Gregg Lake and is moving NE at 20km/h. The south storm is located west of Drayton Valley – 40km west of Brazaeau Dam and moving ENE at 25km/h. #abstorm pic.twitter.com/0gFrq40DKJ — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) July 23, 2019

