July 23, 2019 5:27 pm
Updated: July 23, 2019 5:31 pm

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Yellowhead County

By Online journalist  Global News

A map showing areas in Alberta under a weather alert on Tuesday afternoon.

Jesse Beyer/ Global News
Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for several areas in central Alberta on Tuesday afternoon with Environment Canada warning people in affected areas to expect “strong wind gusts, up to toonie-sized hail and heavy rain.”

As of 3:20 p.m., the warning was in effect for parts of Yellowhead County.

