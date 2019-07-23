Education
July 23, 2019 6:33 pm
Updated: July 23, 2019 6:56 pm

Winnipeg aviation museum gets $8.8 million from feds for new building

By Online Journalist  Global News

Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada president and CEO, Terry Slobodian, speaks of the importance of the museum's new space.

The federal government announced Tuesday it will provide $8.8 million in funding for the construction of a new Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada.

The Winnipeg museum, previously located on Ferry Road, will be opening a new, two-storey, 86,000 square foot location in 2021.

The museum specializes in preserving and promoting Canada’s aviation history and has an extensive collection of aircraft and other artifacts, including one of the world’s most significant collections of bush planes.

“This museum tells the story of a truly Canadian adventure: bush flying to some of the most remote, rugged and beautiful areas of our great country,” said MP Doug Eyolfson (Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley).

“I’m proud to announce the government of Canada’s support for the construction of this new museum in Winnipeg, and I look forward to visiting the space once construction is complete.”

The new museum – which comes with an estimated $40 million price tag – has also received financial support at the provincial and municipal levels, with fundraising efforts underway to raise the remaining costs.

It’s set to be located minutes away from the James Armstrong Richardson International Airport, on the Winnipeg Airports Authority’s Wellington Avenue campus.

The museum’s president and CEO called it an “extraordinary day in Canada’s aviation history.”

“More than 40 years ago, a small group of visionaries committed to preserve this distinct aviation heritage for all Canadians,” said Terry Slobodian.

“We will soon begin the construction of an aviation adventure and signature attraction to house this world-class collection of pioneering aircraft as a beacon of inspiration and learning for generations to come.”

