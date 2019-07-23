3 suspects wanted in south London highrise burst pipe investigation

Nearly two weeks after a burst pipe forced the evacuation of a south London apartment building and caused $3 to $5 million in damages, police have released suspect images and descriptions.

READ MORE: Burst pipe forces evacuation of south London highrise

Emergency personnel were called to 940 Commissioners Rd. E. at roughly 7 a.m. on July 10 to reports of flooding impacting the first to third floors but electricity was shut off to the entire building as a safety precaution for much of the day.

At a south London high rise on 940 Commissioners Rd E where residents have been evacuated due to flooding affecting the 3rd floor down. Authorities on scene including @LdnOntFire @lpsmediaoffice @MLPS911 @PrepareLondon #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/HPQZknlfQ9 — Andrew Graham (@andrewjwgraham) July 10, 2019

At the time, London police said residents in the most heavily damaged units would likely be displaced for “an undetermined period of time.”

Police also said that the exact cause of the burst pipe was under investigation but was being treated as suspicious.

On Tuesday, London police released suspect descriptions, images, and video for three individuals.

All three are described as white men with a slim or thin build.

READ MORE: London man charged with arson after suspicious fire at King Street apartment building

The first suspect is described as in his 30s, about 5′ 10″ tall. He may have stained and crooked teeth and had thin, dark facial hair at the time of the incident.

The second suspect is tan, in his mid-20s to early 30s and roughly 5′ 6″ to 5′ 8″ tall.

The third suspect is described as in his early to mid-40s with “salt and pepper” facial hair. He has a faded tattoo on his left forearm and might have a faded tattoo “on the webbing of his left hand, between thumb and index finger.”

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with information to call them at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).