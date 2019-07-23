Osoyoos fires under control, being monitored

The Anarchist Mountain Fire Department and the BC Wildfire Service were able to battle three fires near Osoyoos.

On Tuesday morning, the BC Wildfire Service said two of three spot fires are being held and are unlikely to grow, and one is under control.

Urs Grob, Anarchist Mountain Fire Chief, said that “there are still some hot spots at Ravenhill,” but other fires are out and crews will monitor for any flare-ups.

The initial call was to snuff a human-caused fire in the Ravenhill area, according to the Anarchist Mountain Fire Department, which was then forced to respond to an additional five fires caused by lightning strikes.

Grob said, “First, we got a call for smoke at the top of Ravenhill area, and we found an area on fire that was about 100 by 100 feet.”

“We were there for eight hours in the end,” he said.

“During that time we had lightning strikes going through the area and then we got multiple calls for a total of five lightning strikes.”

The lightning strikes took place in the Anarchist Mountain area.

Anarchist Mountain fire crews were joined by a Forest Service Initial Attack crew along with some air tankers to help contain the small blazes.

The Anarchist Mountain Fire Department asks that people be vigilant in the coming days and watch for any signs of smoke.

If you see smoke or fire call the BC Wildfire Service 1-800-663-5555 or 911.