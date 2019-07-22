Cyclist run down by red pickup Sunday morning in Penticton: RCMP

A man sustained serious injury to his lower body after he said he was run down by a red pickup truck while riding his bike near Skaha Lake in Penticton on Sunday.

The incident happened at 4:25 a.m. in the 200-block of Elm Ave.

The man’s screams for help were heard by nearby residents, according to police.

“Police were told that the alleged victim was cycling in the area when he was struck by the suspect vehicle, a red Dodge dually pickup truck, that had reportedly veered off the travel portion of the roadway and onto the grass,” RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said. “The suspect vehicle fled eastbound from the scene towards South Main Street.”

READ MORE: UPDATED: Large police presence in downtown Kelowna ‘a dynamic high risk arrest’: RCMP

The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The suspect’s truck has been seized by police, who say the hit and run was an isolated incident.

“A collision analyst and reconstructionist examined the scene, while forensic specialists are expected to examine the suspect vehicle, as police continue to probe the circumstances surrounding this incident,” Cpl. O’Donaghey said.

READ MORE: Trial begins for man accused of firing shots inside downtown Kelowna home

Anyone who has information about the collision or witnessed the event is asked to contact Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or leave a tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.