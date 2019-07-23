Spot fires caused by lightning in South Okanagan

Air tankers were called into action in the South Okanagan on Monday afternoon after three spot fires were caused by lightning, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

While there were structures nearby all three small fires east of Osoyoos, none were threatened by the blazes, according to information officer Taylor MacDonald.

The B.C. Wildfire Service sent a bird dog plane to scout the fire areas and tankers to lay retardant lines down around the flames.

One was in an area near Long Joe Creek on the southeast side of Osoyoos Lake, another was sparked northeast of Osoyoos on Anarchist Mtn. and a third sent smoke skyward southeast of Osoyoos, south of Highway 3, at the end of Black Tail Rd. on Anarchist Mtn. near the U.S. border.

MacDonald said all were being brought under control and did not grow to more than spot size.

There were nine wildfire personnel sent to the fires to assist local fire crews.

Osoyoos residents and tourists took to social media to share stories of watching the lightning spark small fires as the storm blew through town.

In Osoyoos B.C. swimming in the lake and just watched lightening start this wild fire. I’m out. Another just hit the hill with more flames. #bcwildfire #osoyoos pic.twitter.com/GdMuAhKONr — Quinn Van De Keere (@quinnvandekeere) July 22, 2019