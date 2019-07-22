Woman injured in fire in tent encampment in downtown Kitchener: police

A fire in a tent encampment near downtown Kitchener on Friday left one woman with injuries, Waterloo Regional Police say.

Police say they were called to the blaze along with Kitchener Fire at around 4 a.m. They say that several tents in a wooded area had caught fire and the fire department put the blaze out.

READ MORE: Warning issued over phone scammers claiming to be Kitchener Fire Department

Some of the tents were damaged in the fire which also caused minor damage to a utility pole.

Police also say that a 36-year-old woman was treated at the scene.

READ MORE: 2 teachers injured in fire at Kitchener high school

It is believed the fire may have started when someone left a candle unattended.

Police say the fire is not deemed suspicious.