Woman injured in fire in tent encampment in downtown Kitchener: police
A fire in a tent encampment near downtown Kitchener on Friday left one woman with injuries, Waterloo Regional Police say.
Police say they were called to the blaze along with Kitchener Fire at around 4 a.m. They say that several tents in a wooded area had caught fire and the fire department put the blaze out.
READ MORE: Warning issued over phone scammers claiming to be Kitchener Fire Department
Some of the tents were damaged in the fire which also caused minor damage to a utility pole.
Police also say that a 36-year-old woman was treated at the scene.
READ MORE: 2 teachers injured in fire at Kitchener high school
It is believed the fire may have started when someone left a candle unattended.
Police say the fire is not deemed suspicious.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.