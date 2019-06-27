Warning issued over phone scammers claiming to be Kitchener Fire Department

The City of Kitchener has issued a warning to residents about a phone scam in which someone purports to be a member of the fire department.

They say residents have reported receiving phone calls from someone claiming to be with Kitchener Fire.

The scammer asks about their fire alarms and when they were last serviced before offering to make a service call.

They are then also asked to make a donation to Kitchener Fire to help pay for various services.

The city says, ”We want to remind residents that Kitchener Fire is not currently, nor do they ever, make unsolicited calls to residents in order to schedule smoke alarm checks and they do not call to ask for donations.

“Kitchener Fire’s support to local charities are done through tournaments and their annual boot drive.”