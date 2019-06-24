Canada Day 2019: Where to watch the annual fireworks in Waterloo Region

On Monday, Canada will celebrate another birthday (It’s 152nd to be exact.)

Naturally, there will be plenty of fanfare which will, as always, include fireworks.

Two of the biggest shows on Monday night will take place at Columbia Lake Fields at the University of Waterloo and at Kitchener City Hall.

This will be the 35th and final year of the fireworks display at Columbia Lake Fields. The one-day party has been scaled back to a fireworks show as it comes to a close.

The parking lot opens at 8 p.m. although the show does not get underway until 10 p.m.

Down in Kitchener, there will be a celebration ahead of the fireworks celebration.

At 4 p.m., a kids zone featuring inflatables and other interactive activities will be open.

Two hours later, Jessie T. will take the stage to perform. She will be followed by Emily Reid and Jessica Mitchell. The Juno-nominated country pairing of The Reklaws will headline the show at 9 p.m.

There is no set time for the fireworks yet as it will be weather dependent, a city official said.

In Cambridge, the annual Canada Day parade will kick off at 10 a.m. at Trico Drive and Concession Road.

The parade ends at noon at Riverside Park which will also host a fishing derby, carnival rides and games, and a beer garden.

The fireworks are scheduled to start at 9:40 p.m.

There is also a fireworks shows set for the Calvary Assembly in Cambridge, Norm S. Hill Park in New Hamburg and Schmidt Park in Ayr.

If you would like a double dose of Canada Day fireworks, Bingemans will also have a free fireworks show on Sunday night.

While you may choose to attend one of the above shows, this weekend also allows people to hold their own fireworks displays.

If you choose to have one, keep in mind Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo all have their own rules regarding fireworks.

In Kitchener and Cambridge, you can only light fireworks on Canada Day as well as the preceding and following days. In the former, fireworks must be 25 feet from buildings.

In Waterloo, low-hazard recreational fireworks are allowed seven days before and after Canada Day.