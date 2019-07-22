Large police presence in downtown Kelowna
Multiple RCMP officers and vehicles swarmed downtown Kelowna and it appears several people were handcuffed.
Police were near the intersection of Bernard and Mill.
It is unclear what happened or why.
— More to come
