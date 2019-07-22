2 vehicles set on fire, Red Deer homes evacuated briefly: RCMP

A 43-year-old man was arrested and is facing arson charges after two vehicles were set on fire in Red Deer Monday morning.

RCMP said officers and Red Deer Emergency Services personnel were called at 3:25 a.m. to an address in Terrace Park for a vehicle on fire.

Then, soon after, at 4:15 a.m., they responded to another vehicle on fire call very close by, also in the Terrace Park complex.

Residents were briefly asked to leave their homes but no one was injured, RCMP said.

A spokesperson with Red Deer RCMP explained the vehicle fire was in a back alley and in close proximity to the home, which is what prompted the evacuation. The fires were put out quickly, she said.

A man was arrested in connection with the fires.

RCMP and Emergency Services continue to investigate.