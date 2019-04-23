Video captures man smashing car windows, lights in central Edmonton

Edmonton police say a man has been charged after a couple of cars had their windows and lights smashed on Tuesday.

Video taken Tuesday afternoon in the area of 87 Street and 82 Avenue shows a man using what appears to be a hammer or hatchet to smash out the windows and lights of two parked vehicles.

Renee Cooper, who captured the video and sent it to Global News, said it happened at around 3 p.m. She said she was in the area with a friend when they saw the man and shouted at him to put down the hammer.

READ MORE: 22-year-old facing several charges following Whyte Avenue arson spree

Edmonton police told Global News the incident was random, not targeted. A man, whose name was not released, has been charged with two counts of mischief, police said Tuesday evening.

The incident comes less than two weeks after a 22-year-old man was charged following an arson spree along Whyte Avenue.

On Friday, April 12, more than a dozen vehicles were lit on fire in front of witnesses at area bars. A man was captured on video walking down the popular strip with a jerrycan, lighting vehicles on fire.

Watch below: Witnesses jump into action after man sets fire to vehicles along Whyte Avenue

Police confirmed 13 vehicles were set on fire along 104 Street and 82nd Avenue but no injuries were reported.

Malice Sutton, 22, was charged with 11 counts of arson to property of others, three counts of arson to property with disregard for human life, four counts of possessing incendiary material and assault with a weapon.

READ MORE: Mystery deepens into identity of Good Samaritan in Whyte Avenue arson spree