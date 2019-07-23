Brock Grills resigns as federal Green Party candidate in Peterborough-Kawartha

The Peterborough-Kawartha Federal Green Party Association is looking for a new candidate for the 2019 federal election following the resignation of Brock Grills.

On Tuesday, the association announced Grills was stepping down for “personal reasons.”

“Mr. Grills is proud of his contribution to the Green Party locally but needs to take time for personal matters,” stated Gianne Broughton, CEO of the association and president of the provincial Green Party Association.

Grills was selected as the candidate in late February during a nomination meeting. Last fall, he ran for a seat on Peterborough city council in Otonabee Ward but was unsuccessful in the municipal election, finishing fourth.

Broughton says anyone with an interest in becoming a candidate is asked to contact her via email.

Liberal Peterborough-Kawartha MP Maryam Monsef, minister for women and gender equity, is seeking re-election this fall. Michael Skinner will once again represent the Conservatives in the federal race, while Candace Shaw is the candidate for the New Democratic Party.

