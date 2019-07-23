Thomas Rhett helps cancer survivor complete bucket list by taking selfie with her onstage

During a packed gig at the Darien Lake Amphitheater in New York on Friday, country singer Thomas Rhett brought a young girl on stage to help fulfil her dream between songs.

Eleven-year-old Madison Muckle was invited to the stage in front of more than 20,000 fans after she sat on her father’s shoulders in the front row.

She held a sign that read: “Beat Cancer, check. Thomas Rhett concert, check” and, finally, “selfie with Thomas,” which did not yet have a check.

Rhett saw this, paused the concert briefly and said: “Oh my gosh. Hold on two seconds. Get up here.”

Rhett, 29, embraced the girl before introducing her and taking a selfie with her in front of the massive, cheering crowd.

“Everybody, this is Madison and she’s my new favourite human being on the planet,” he said.

He later shared the heartwarming moment to Instagram.

“I teared up,” Rhett wrote in the caption. “Wonderful.”

According to WKBW Buffalo, Muckle was diagnosed with lymphocytic leukemia at the age of three. She was declared cancer-free back in April 2018.

“Madison, it was such a pleasure meeting you,” Rhett wrote in another post. “May God continue to bless you and your sweet family. Hope you had a great time at the show.”

As of this writing, Rhett has no scheduled Canadian tour dates.

He is set to conclude his 2019 American tour in October. Tickets and additional information can be found through the official Thomas Rhett website.

