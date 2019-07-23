Portage Place Mall bus shelter demolished

A problematic bus shelter that was a magnet for drug deals and violent crime has been demolished.

The heated bus shelter at Portage Place Mall was taken down Monday evening.

In January, a 17-year-old international student was the target of a random attack.

Surveillance video released by police at the time shows the attacker waiting until all others leave the bus shelter before lunging at the teen and beating him until he couldn’t move.

In 2008, a man walked into the shelter during the noon hour with a high-powered handgun and shot another man, a stranger, in the abdomen.

WATCH: Mayor Brian Bowman says the City would like to see the bus shelter at Portage Place replaced as soon as possible