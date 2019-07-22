Surrey man charged in 2018 hit-and-run that killed Maple Ridge mom

Ridge Meadows RCMP says a man has been charged in a 2018 hit-and-run that left a 32-year-old mother dead.

Police said the victim was struck by a white Honda Civic in the 21800 block of Lougheed Highway just before 10 p.m. on April 12, 2018.

The victim was later identified as Tassis Vix, an employee at the Haney Animal Hospital.

The driver did not remain at the scene.

On Friday, prosecutors laid two charges against Surrey resident Michael Howard Thomas: Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death.

Thomas is due in court on Sept. 23, 2019.

At the time of Vix’s death, her brother described her as someone who “always opened her door to friends and treated them like family.”

