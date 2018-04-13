RCMP investigating after car hits, kills pedestrian in Maple Ridge
A A
RCMP are investigating a collision that killed a pedestrian in Maple Ridge.
It happened at around 10 p.m. Thursday on Lougheed Highway near 222nd Avenue.
READ MORE: Mother of 4 dies after being hit in Maple Ridge truck rampage
Investigators will be combing through a large debris field Friday morning.
Police have not released the identity of the victim or said if the driver stayed at the scene.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.