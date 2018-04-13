Canada
April 13, 2018 7:53 am

RCMP investigating after car hits, kills pedestrian in Maple Ridge

By News Anchor/Reporter  CKNW
Courtesy of Shane MacKichan

Courtesy of Shane MacKichan

A A

RCMP are investigating a collision that killed a pedestrian in Maple Ridge.

It happened at around 10 p.m. Thursday on Lougheed Highway near 222nd Avenue.

READ MORE: Mother of 4 dies after being hit in Maple Ridge truck rampage

Investigators will be combing through a large debris field Friday morning.

Police have not released the identity of the victim or said if the driver stayed at the scene.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Maple Ridge
Maple Ridge investigation
Maple Ridge RCMP
Pedestrian
pedestrian hit Maple Ridge
Pedestrian Struck
RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News