Parts of southern Alberta under severe thunderstorm warning

More unsettled weather was forecasted in southern Alberta on Saturday afternoon as Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for several areas.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m., the weather agency said its meteorologists were “tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing pea to dime-sized hail and heavy rain.”

“This line of severe thunderstorms is located from Brooks to Claresholm and is moving west at 30 km/h,” Environment Canada said on its website. “These storms are producing rainfall rates of 50 mm/h and small hail.”

