Ceremony to be held Sunday ahead of Danforth shooting anniversary

A ceremony is set to be held Sunday afternoon in the lead up to the one year anniversary of the Danforth mass shooting.

Community members are expected to gather at the northeast corner of Withrow Park at 1:30 p.m. for the event.

Toronto Police Services Chapman Rev. Wendell Gibbs will lead the group through the commemoration, which will include a choral presentation, a reading of the names of the deceased, and a moment of silence.

Flowers will also be laid for both the deceased and those still recovering, followed by a poem reading and the singing of the national anthem.

The City of Toronto Community Safety & Wellbeing Unit, Victim Services Toronto, and therapy dogs will also be on-site for those who need emotional support.

Monday marks the one year anniversary of the incident that left two dead and 13 injured after a gunman walked along Danforth Avenue in Greek Town randomly shooting at individuals enjoying a summer evening.

A vigil is also planned for Monday evening at a parkette on Danforth Avenue beginning at 8:51 p.m., which is the exact time the shooting began.

