Hepatitis A immunization clinics held in Barrie this weekend after exposure at local restaurant

Hepatitis A immunization clinics are being held in Barrie on Friday night and over the weekend for those who may have been exposed to Hepatitis A at the State and Main Kitchen and Bar since late June.

Customers and patrons at the restaurant at 467 Cundles Road East may have been exposed by a food handler with the virus.

Those who may be exposed to Hepatitis A would have been at the restaurant during the following times:

Friday, June 21, from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 27, from 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Friday, June 28, from 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 29, from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 4, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

Friday, July 5, from 6:30 p.m. to midnight

Wednesday, July 10, from 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 11, from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit says it’s working closely with the restaurant and is recommending that staff and customers who were at the restaurant during the indicated time periods get vaccinated.

According to the health unit, those who did not eat at the restaurant during the periods identified do not need to be immunized.

The health unit will have immunization clinics set up at 15 Sperling Drive in Barrie at the following times:

Friday, July 18, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 20, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, July 21, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hepatitis A is a liver infection. Symptoms usually develop about four weeks after exposure to the virus, although this period can range from 15 to 50 days.

Symptoms can include fever, loss of appetite, nausea, abdominal discomfort, a general feeling of being unwell, followed by a few days of jaundice.

If anyone is experiencing symptoms and dined at the restaurant on any of the indicated dates, the health unit is advising to call Health Connection at 705-721-7520 or to follow-up with a primary healthcare provider.

