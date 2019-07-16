Health unit issues swimming advisories for Barrie, Orillia beaches

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has issued swimming advisories for Minet’s Point Park and Beach in Barrie and Couchiching Beach in Orillia.

A swimming advisory is issued when the bacteria levels exceed those considered acceptable by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

During a swimming advisory, the beach is posted with warning signs indicating there may be an increased risk of developing minor irritations and infections.

If people choose to swim during a swimming advisory, they should avoid dunking their heads or swallowing the water, according to the health unit.

Bacteria counts can be affected by many different factors, with the most common being rain, wind and water fowl.

At this point in time, all other beaches in Barrie and Orillia are open.

