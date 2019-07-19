1 dead after collision near High River

An American woman is dead after a collision south of High River, Alta., police said Friday morning.

At around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, police were called to the collision in the northbound lanes of Highway 2 between Highway 540 and 594 Avenue east.

Four people were in the three vehicles involved and all passengers were taken to hospital in Calgary, police said.

READ MORE: 1 boy killed, another injured in single-vehicle Provost crash

An 85-year-old woman from Oregon died of her injuries.

Traffic was affected for about four hours while police conducted their investigation. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.