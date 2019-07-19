‘Top Gun: Maverick’ trailer: Tom Cruise returns to the sky

The first day of San Diego Comic-Con 2019 proved to be an important one for an abundance of ’80s film buffs.

Not only were Terminator diehards treated to news that actor Edward Furlong would be reprising his role as John Connor in the upcoming Terminator: Dark Fate film, but fans of the smash-hit aviation flick Top Gun (1986) were given a first look at the trailer for its long-awaited sequel.

Following the massively attended Terminator conference, Tom Cruise, star of the original film, took the stage at Comic-Con’s Hall H to host an unexpected Top Gun: Maverick panel.

Check out the official poster for #TopGun: Maverick starring @TomCruise. In theatres 2020. pic.twitter.com/5emkDH9j5f — Top Gun (@TopGunMovie) July 18, 2019

Cruise, 57, confirmed the production of Top Gun: Maverick back in mid-2017, however it wasn’t until Thursday afternoon that there was any evidence of the film.

As confirmed during the panel, fans will be able to catch the film sometime in 2020 — 34 years after the release of the cult-classic original.

The Mission Impossible actor confirmed he would be reprising his role as ace U.S. navy pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell.

In the new film’s trailer, Maverick is still working for the forces as a captain and loving every second of it.

It’s unclear what has happened between the events of the original film and Top Gun: Maverick, however in the trailer, it seems Maverick’s commander is determined to throw him into a new leadership role and eventually appoint him as admiral.

The cast includes Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris and Miles Teller, who will be playing the role of Bradley Bradshaw, a trainee now under Maverick’s wing and the son of late pilot Nick “Goose” Bradshaw.

Val Kilmer will also return as pilot Tom “Iceman” Kazansky, according to the BBC.

The two-minute-long trailer features a variety of beautiful scenery and impressive in-flight action, which, according to Cruise, he performed himself.

“Everything you see in this film is for real,” he claimed. “We’re working with the navy. All of the flying you see in this picture is real. I really wanted to give you all an experience of what it is to be inside that aircraft.”

“To me, Top Gun is about competition, it’s about family, sacrifice, heroism [and] aviation,” he said. “It’s a love letter to aviation.”

Thank you to all the fans who came out to Hall H today. It was great to share our first trailer for Top Gun: Maverick with you all. pic.twitter.com/akzi4AeC9Z — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) July 18, 2019

“Thirty-four years ago, I made a movie in San Diego,” Cruise said towards the end of the panel. “Thirty-four years, and you’ve been very patient with me.

“I felt it was my responsibility to finally really deliver for you.”

Joseph Kosinski (Tron: Legacy, Oblivion) is serving as the film’s director. The original Top Gun director, Tony Scott, passed away in 2012.

Fans, however, will be pleased to know that Harold Faltermeyer, who scored the original film, will be returning as the composer for Top Gun: Maverick alongside Hans Zimmer.

As of this writing, Top Gun: Maverick has no official release date, but it is set to hit theatres sometime in 2020.

Watch the trailer above.

