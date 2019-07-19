N.B. RCMP arrest man in connection with drug seizure
New Brunswick RCMP says they’ve arrested a man in connection with a drug seizure in Shippagan, N.B.
Police say that officers executed a search warrant at a residence on avenue du Tré Carré on July 18.
The Mounties say that they seized a quantity of a substance they believe to be cocaine, as well as drug paraphernalia and cash.
As a result of their search, police say they arrested a 70-year-old man from Shippagan who they say was at the scene.
The 70-year-old man was later released and is scheduled to appear in Caraquet Provincial Court on November 19.
Police say that their investigation is still ongoing.
