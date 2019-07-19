Crime
July 19, 2019 11:40 am

N.B. RCMP arrest man in connection with drug seizure

By Digital producer  Global News

A file photo of an RCMP cruiser.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
A A

New Brunswick RCMP says they’ve arrested a man in connection with a drug seizure in Shippagan, N.B.

Police say that officers executed a search warrant at a residence on avenue du Tré Carré on July 18.

READ MORE: N.B. RCMP investigating two fires in Eel River Crossing

The Mounties say that they seized a quantity of a substance they believe to be cocaine, as well as drug paraphernalia and cash.

As a result of their search, police say they arrested a 70-year-old man from Shippagan who they say was at the scene.

READ MORE: N.B. RCMP ask for public assistance in locating wanted man

The 70-year-old man was later released and is scheduled to appear in Caraquet Provincial Court on November 19.

Police say that their investigation is still ongoing.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canada
Caraquet Provincial Court
Crime
Drugs
New Brunswick
Shippagan

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.