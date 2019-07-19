Motorcyclist dead after crash in Etobicoke

A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a van in Etobicoke Thursday night, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Dundas Street West and Chestnut Hill Crescent, near Islington Avenue just before 10:45 p.m.

Police said the motorcyclist suffered serious life-threatening injuries from the collision.

READ MORE: Worker dies after industrial equipment blast in west-end Toronto, police say

The motorcyclist was later pronounced dead on scene, officers said.

The reconstruction team will be investigating the crash.

Update:

– units OS have advised that the motorcyclist's injuries are life threatening

– the entire intersection is now closed @TrafficServices Reconstruction team will be investigating@TPS22Div #GO1351159^adc — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) July 19, 2019