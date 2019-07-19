Motorcyclist dead after crash in Etobicoke
A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a van in Etobicoke Thursday night, Toronto police say.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Dundas Street West and Chestnut Hill Crescent, near Islington Avenue just before 10:45 p.m.
Police said the motorcyclist suffered serious life-threatening injuries from the collision.
The motorcyclist was later pronounced dead on scene, officers said.
The reconstruction team will be investigating the crash.
