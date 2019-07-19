Crime
July 19, 2019 6:29 am
Updated: July 19, 2019 6:34 am

Motorcyclist dead after crash in Etobicoke

By Web Writer  Global News

A photo from the scene of the collision in Etobicoke.

Adam Dabrowski / Global News
A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a van in Etobicoke Thursday night, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Dundas Street West and Chestnut Hill Crescent, near Islington Avenue just before 10:45 p.m.

Police said the motorcyclist suffered serious life-threatening injuries from the collision.

The motorcyclist was later pronounced dead on scene, officers said.

The reconstruction team will be investigating the crash.

