Police searching for 2 suspects after reported break-in in Barrie

July 18, 2019

Police are searching for two suspects after a reported break-in at a store in Barrie during the early morning hours of June 28.

Between 4:23 a.m. and 4:28 a.m., the Cabela’s on Concert Way was entered after two suspects smashed a lower pane of glass on the front door, police say.

According to officers, the entire incident was captured on closed-circuit security cameras and police are attempting to identify the people responsible.

The first suspect is described as a man wearing a grey sweater, dark pants, shoes and gloves, with a grey and black backpack, police say. According to officers, the man’s face was partially concealed with a bandana or a similar type of garment.

The second suspect is described as a man wearing a black sweater, dark pants and shoes, with white gloves and a grey and black backpack, officers added. According to police, the second suspect’s face was also partially concealed with a bandana or a similar type of garment.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Det. Const. Davies of the Barrie Police Street Crime Unit at 705-725-7025, ext. 2304, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

