Barrie woman charged after failing to stop when caught speeding in Bradford: police

A 43-year-old Barrie woman has been charged after she allegedly failed to stop for police when South Simcoe officers say she was caught speeding in Bradford early Monday evening.

At around 5:15 p.m., an officer conducting radar on Sideroad 5 near Line 11 observed a vehicle travelling northbound at more than 30 kilometres above the posted speed limit, police say.

After stopping the vehicle, the driver allegedly stepped out into a live lane of traffic, and police say the officer ordered the driver back into her car.

Police allege the woman then drove off after passing an OPP cruiser stopped at the scene.

The South Simcoe officer followed the suspect vehicle and attempted to pull it over a second time, police say.

The OPP vehicle joined the pursuit, and the suspect vehicle eventually stopped, according to police.

The suspect from Barrie was then charged with speeding and failing to stop for an emergency vehicle.

According to police, no one was injured during the incident.