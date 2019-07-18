Traffic
July 18, 2019 1:48 pm

Barrie woman charged after failing to stop when caught speeding in Bradford: police

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

South Simcoe police have charged a Barrie woman who allegedly failed to stop when pulled over by an officer.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

A 43-year-old Barrie woman has been charged after she allegedly failed to stop for police when South Simcoe officers say she was caught speeding in Bradford early Monday evening.

At around 5:15 p.m., an officer conducting radar on Sideroad 5 near Line 11 observed a vehicle travelling northbound at more than 30 kilometres above the posted speed limit, police say.

READ MORE: Crews battle massive fire at Muskoka Timber Mills in Bracebridge


Story continues below

After stopping the vehicle, the driver allegedly stepped out into a live lane of traffic, and police say the officer ordered the driver back into her car.

Police allege the woman then drove off after passing an OPP cruiser stopped at the scene.

The South Simcoe officer followed the suspect vehicle and attempted to pull it over a second time, police say.

READ MORE: 68-year-old Innisfil man charged with impaired driving: police

The OPP vehicle joined the pursuit, and the suspect vehicle eventually stopped, according to police.

The suspect from Barrie was then charged with speeding and failing to stop for an emergency vehicle.

According to police, no one was injured during the incident.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Barrie news
Bradford
Bradford news
Bradford police
Bradford speeding
Bradford West Gwillimbury
Crime
OPP
South Simcoe Police
South Simcoe Police Service
Speeding

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.