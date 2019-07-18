68-year-old Innisfil man charged with impaired driving: police
A 68-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after officers responded to a report early Wednesday of a vehicle driving erratically and below the speed limit on Yonge Street in Innisfil, police say.
After police stopped the vehicle around 3 a.m., the driver failed a roadside breath test and was taken into custody, officers added.
Subsequent testing resulted in readings well over the legal alcohol limit, police said.
The man was charged and his licence was suspended for 90 days, officers said.
The man’s vehicle was also impounded for seven days, police said.
The accused was released with a future court date.
