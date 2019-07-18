Environment
July 18, 2019 1:59 pm
Updated: July 18, 2019 2:02 pm

Alberta oil and gas producer cleanup cost estimates set too low, says coalition

By Staff The Canadian Press

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. chairman Murray Edwards, left, prepares to address the company's annual meeting in Calgary on May 9, 2019. The Alberta Liabilities Disclosure Project says the province's largest oil and gas companies are underestimating how much it will cost to clean up thousands of oil and gas wells drilled over past decades.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
A A

The Alberta Liabilities Disclosure Project said the province’s largest oil and gas companies are underestimating how much it will cost to clean up thousands of oil and gas wells drilled over past decades.

The coalition of landowners, environmentalists and others is unveiling a list of companies and its estimate of how much it would cost each to remediate its properties if it had to be done today.

READ MORE: Natural gas producers demand government action in open letter to Kenney


Story continues below

It said those costs are much higher than the companies estimate because they are assuming they will have decades of cleanup time.

The coalition said Calgary-based Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is facing the largest bill at $11.9 billion to clean up 73,000 oil, gas and bitumen wells in Alberta.

READ MORE: Cleanup underway after 320,000 litres of oil, produced water leaks at northern Alberta energy site

Other companies on its top 10 list include Husky Energy Inc. (second highest at $2.17 billion), IPC Alberta Ltd., Imperial Oil Ltd., Torxen Energy Ltd., Obsidian Energy Ltd., Cenovus Energy Ltd., Canlin Energy Corp., Paramount Resources Ltd. and Taqa North Ltd.

Husky spokesman Mel Duvall said the company used accepted industry practices to estimate its worldwide abandonment liabilities as of the end of 2018 at $2.4 billion, with the majority of those costs related to properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

READ MORE: Calgary chosen to host 2023 World Petroleum Congress, the ‘Olympics of oil and gas’

In April, the coalition estimated the total cost to clean up all of Alberta’s oil and gas wells was $40 billion to $70 billion, versus the Alberta Energy Regulator’s official estimate of $58.65 billion to clean up wells plus all pipelines and other energy infrastructure.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
abandoned wells
Alberta Liabilities Disclosure Project
Alberta oil and gas
Canadian Natural Resources
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.
Canlin Energy
Cenovus Energy
CNRL
Husky Energy
Imperial Oil
IPC Alberta
Obsidian Energy
Oil well cleanup
Orphaned wells
Paramount Resources
Taqa North
Torxen Energy

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.