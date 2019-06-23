Calgary chosen to host 2023 World Petroleum Congress, the ‘Olympics of oil and gas’

Calgary has been selected to host the 2023 World Petroleum Congress, the “Olympics of oil and gas” where people in the energy industry dive into advances, operations and management issues.

It was chosen by the World Petroleum Council early on Sunday after a fourth-ballot 21-20 win in St. Petersburg, Russia. The city was up against Baku, Azerbaijan; Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; and Buenos Aires, Argentina.

“Calgary’s bid was strong and demonstrated significant municipal and industry support while showcasing the benefits of hosting in a city that’s bursting with energetic community spirit and a welcoming western hospitality,” said Denis Painchaud, chairperson of WPC Canada, in a Sunday news release.

When Calgary hosts the 24th congress in September 2023, it will inject $65 million into the economy and attract over 5,000 people from more than 80 countries, according to the World Petroleum Council of Canada. Around 22,000 hotel rooms will be booked, the council added.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi said in a news release that he was thrilled the city will hold the event.

“Calgary is the ultimate host city and WPC is close to our hearts; we invite everybody to be a part of our energy and we are excited to showcase Canada’s innovative energy sector,” Nenshi said.

The conference will be hosted by BMO Centre and Calgary TELUS Convention Centre.

Calgary last hosted the congress — which is held triennially — in 2000.