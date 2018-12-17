Liberals to announce new supports for Alberta’s beleaguered energy sector on Tuesday

Canada’s federal ministers of natural resources and international trade diversification are slated to announce new measures meant to back the country’s struggling oil and gas industry in Edmonton on Tuesday.

Amarjeet Sohi and Jim Carr are to be joined by Randy Boissonnault, the Liberal MP for Edmonton Centre, at a news conference being held at the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology at 9:30 a.m. local time.

While the announcement is being made in Alberta, the new funding will be made available to oil and gas companies across the country, the Canadian Press reported.

The move comes as frustration among Alberta workers and politicians appears to be growing closer to a boiling point over the province’s inability to fetch the same prices for its oil as other oil-producing regions.

On Monday, protesters gathered in downtown Calgary for what became, at times, a heated rally in support of increasing Canada’s pipeline capacity.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi was interrupted by some in the crowd who booed him when he mentioned climate change and when he spoke in French.

“For those of you who are saying: ‘No, I don’t believe in climate change,’ good luck changing hearts and minds,” Nenshi told the crowd.

On Sunday, at least 1,500 people held a pro-pipeline rally in Grande Prairie, a northern Alberta city of 62,000. Among the speakers at the rally were Deron Bilous, the economic development and trade minister for Alberta’s NDP government, and United Conservative Party leader Jason Kenney.

Many in Sunday’s crowd held signs blaming Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal government’s policies for the problems plaguing Alberta’s oilpatch.

“People in Alberta feel like they haven’t been heard lately, and we’re frustrated,” said Cole Murphy, who helped organize the rally.

While prices for Alberta crude have improved slightly from the $11-a-barrel mark they were at late last month, the product is still trading at only about half of what Texas oil producers are receiving — between $26 and $28.

The oil price gap is costing Canada’s economy an estimated $80 million per day, according to both Alberta and the federal government.

Alberta Energy Minister Marg McCuaig-Boyd said Monday that’s she’s not surprised by Albertans’ growing anger over a lack of progress on the pipeline issue.

“It’s an industry we hold so important and it is somewhat hurtful when people don’t appreciate it,” she said.

Frustrated by the uncertainty facing the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project, which would triple the amount of oil the pipeline brings from Alberta to the West Coast, Alberta Premier Rachel Notley pulled out of the Liberals’ federal climate plan this summer, saying she wouldn’t consider recommitting to it “until the federal government gets its act together.”

Since then, Notley has temporarily slashed her province’s oil production by 8.7 per cent to deal with an oil glut resulting from an inability to move it all to market in a timely manner.

Kenney, who is the leader of the Opposition in Alberta, said last month that he, too, believes production needed to be cut to address the oil glut. But in his mind, the oil price differential problem came from what he called bad government policies.

“The resource that they are developing belongs to all Albertans, who have a right to expect that producers will not act in a way that makes Alberta poorer,” Kenney said last month. “I, therefore, believe that the government of Alberta should keep the door open to using statutory tools to control production in the short term.”

Notley has also announced the desire to build new refineries or expand existing ones.

In the short term, her government plans to buy rail cars to move oil until the long-term solution she seeks — increased pipeline capacity — becomes a reality.

Earlier this month, the federal government indicated it is willing to consider buying tanker cars to help Alberta move oil by rail but won’t commit to doing so just yet.

In a recent interview with Global TV’s The West Block, Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer said he believes buying rail cars won’t solve the problem.

“I understand where the government of Alberta is coming from,” he said. “The situation in Alberta is very, very dire so it’s natural that you have a provincial government that’s looking for literally any solution that might improve the capacity issue. But it’s not a long-term solution.”

Notley has said the oil price problem is magnified by the fact that Canada’s oil exports mostly go to just one market: the United States.

Sohi asked recently asked the National Energy Board to review Canada’s current pipeline capacity to ensure it is being used as efficiently as possible and to explore whether there are any short-term measures that could increase rail capacity to move more oil.

The NEB has said it will provide Sohi with a full report in February.

—With files from the Canadian Press