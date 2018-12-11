Alberta government seeking expressions of interest to build new oil refinery

Premier Rachel Notley announced on Tuesday the province will be accepting submissions from companies to build a new refinery in Alberta.

“We know companies are interested. We’ve heard it first-hand.”

Notley said this was another step in the government’s plan to take action on the oil price crisis.

In the short term, Alberta has curtailed oil production. In the medium term, she said the province is buying its own rail cars to get resources to the coast and market access. In the long term, Notley said Alberta will keep fighting for new pipelines but will also look at “made-in-Alberta” ways to upgrade and refine more oil in Alberta.

“Let’s stop the talk and start acting,” the premier said. “Let’s start making the products the world needs right here.”

READ MORE: As oil price struggle continues, Alberta finance minister calls for changes to equalization program

Alberta’s oil price crisis has been top of mind across the country in recent weeks, and was one of the main focuses of the first ministers meeting late last week.

Those in attendance, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, signed onto a final communique that was long on general statements about working collaboratively to create jobs, grow the economy, protect the environment, reduce red tape and knock down barriers to trade between provinces.

Everyone agreed in the communique with Notley’s call for federal investments in short-, medium- and long-term help to get her province’s oil and gas to ports for shipment overseas.

Watch below: Ongoing video coverage of the Alberta oil price crisis

Alberta has been suffering from a glut of oil that has been trapped inland, away from buyers, because there hasn’t been enough transportation capacity to get it out. Customers have only been willing to take it at a steep discount to world prices.

READ MORE: Alberta premier wants to ‘cut the fluff,’ avoid going over old ground at ministers meeting

The communique says all agreed the federal government should invest in short-term support for energy businesses hammered by the price differential for Alberta’s oil. The federal government should also invest in medium-term efforts to get energy products to market — which Notley took as supporting her plan to buy tanker cars to move oil by rail — as well as long-term efforts to build the infrastructure, presumably pipelines, needed to get oil and gas to tidewater.

“I am pleased to say that the vast majority, if not all, supported what I had to say,” Notley said Friday.

“I am pleased that we were able to spend more time on the agenda talking about something that I think everyone understands is fundamentally important to the economic well-being of every Canadian.”

READ MORE: Who are the winners and losers from the Alberta oil production cut?

More to come…

With files from Caley Ramsay and Emily Mertz, Global News.