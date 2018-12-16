Large crowd gathers in northern Alberta city to rally for oil pipelines

As concern grows among workers and politicians over Alberta’s embattled energy sector, a massive rally got underway in the city of Grande Prairie, Alta., to support the resource industry and to call for pipelines to be built.

A Global News reporter at the demonstration said “there are easily hundreds of people” who gathered in Grande Prairie’s Muskoseepi Park to have their voices heard. The RCMP told Global News they estimate at least 1,500 people showed up.

Grande Prairie is located about 500 kilometres northwest of Edmonton. According to Statistics Canada’s 2016 Census data, the city has a population of just over 62,000 people.

RCMP officers estimating 1,500-2,000 people are here supporting Canadian oil and gas in #gpab pic.twitter.com/RfqkTz6EiX — Sarah Kraus (@SarahNKraus) December 16, 2018

A boisterous crowd could be heard chanting “build that pipe,” a refrain which was followed by loud cheers. Many at the rally said they wanted to know if Prime Minister Justin Trudeau can “hear us now.”

The event’s organizers said they work at a local oilfield company and that they want the rally to highlight to politicians and ordinary Canadians how important the oil and gas sector is to the country. Rally attendees came from as far as Fort Nelson, B.C., which is located about 600 kilometres northwest of Grande Prairie.

“Build that pipe” cheers ringing out in the crowd now. @CityofGP pic.twitter.com/Zkci1yY70P — Sarah Kraus (@SarahNKraus) December 16, 2018

Speakers addressed the crowd from a stage in the park on Sunday. Among those expected to give remarks were members of Alberta’s NDP government and from the United Conservative Party.

Representatives of both parties said they want to call on Justin Trudeau to stand up for Albertans hurting financially because of the low price Alberta gets for its oil and the lack of pipeline capacity to get the resource to markets other than the U.S.

Though both @DeronBilous and @jkenney were cheered here in @CityofGP – the cheer for Kenney was louder. pic.twitter.com/owtODvi5OY — Sarah Kraus (@SarahNKraus) December 16, 2018

Earlier this month, a large rally was held in Drayton Valley, Alta., which also called for the immediate construction of new pipelines to help Alberta’s economy.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley has indicated the oil price differential is in large part due to a lack of pipelines able to carry significant volumes of Alberta bitumen to Canada’s coasts and then on to markets other than the U.S.

Earlier this fall, Notley announced her government is temporarily imposing an 8.7 per cent cut to oil production in the province in order to address the growing backlog of oil that she says isn’t being moved because of insufficient pipeline capacity. The premier has also announced that in the short term, her government plans to buy rail cars to move more oil that way until the long-term solution she is seeking — increased pipeline capacity — comes to fruition.

Several days ago, Notley also announced she is seeking expressions of interest for building a new oil refinery or to expand an existing one.

Alberta’s premier has been taking an increasingly tough tone with the federal Liberal government to demand action on problems plaguing her province’s energy sector.

Earlier this month, Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc said the federal government is willing to consider buying tanker cars to help Alberta move oil by rail but it isn’t ready to commit to such a plan just yet.

A major pipeline project Alberta wants to see completed is the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, which would triple the amount of Alberta oil the pipeline transports to the West Coast. Its approval was thrown out by a federal judge earlier this year, in part because of what were highlighted as shortcomings in the process through which the project was first approved. A new round of consultations is now underway in a bid to have it approved once again.

–With files from Global News’ Sarah Kraus