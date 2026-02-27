Menu

Canada

China will suspend tariffs on some Canadian agricultural goods

By Aaron Sousa The Canadian Press
Posted February 27, 2026 3:58 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘We have not and never have’ considered signing free trade agreement with China: Carney'
‘We have not and never have’ considered signing free trade agreement with China: Carney
Speaking in Ottawa on Monday, Prime Minister Mark Carney reiterated that Canada is not considering signing a free trade agreement with China. The remark comes after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened 100 per cent tariffs on Canada if there would be a Canada-China trade agreement. – Jan 26, 2026
China’s government says it will suspend some tariffs on Canadian agricultural goods following a recent visit by Prime Minister Mark Carney.

The country’s finance ministry says 100 per cent tariffs on canola meal and peas, and a 25 per cent levy on lobsters and crabs, will not be imposed.

A statement says the announcement, which made no mention of canola seed tariffs, will take effect March 1 and continue through to the end of 2026.

Click to play video: 'China drops visa requirement for Canadian tourists, business visitors'
China drops visa requirement for Canadian tourists, business visitors
The announcement comes after Carney met earlier this year with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a visit that saw the leaders ink a deal on electric vehicles and canola.

Story continues below advertisement

The pair agreed Canada would import up to 49,000 Chinese electric vehicles each year at a tariff rate of 6.1 per cent in exchange for lower duties on canola seed.

Carney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

