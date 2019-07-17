Peterborough Public Library may host overflow beds to address tent city

The Peterborough Public Library may be considered for hosting temporary overflow beds for those displaced by the closing of a homeless shelter in the city earlier this month.

Dozens of people have been camping out on municipal property including Victoria Park since the Warming Room homeless shelter closed on July 1 after its lease was not renewed at the Murray St. Baptist Church.

City council is holding an emergency general committee meeting at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to consider approving the overflow beds. The public are invited to attend and participate in the discussion.

The proposal would see 20 beds in the auditorium of the lower level of the library. The beds would be available from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. each night.

“People who use the space would be expected to be out of the space by 8 a.m. each morning,” the city issued in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

With the provision of a new overflow beds location, the city is asking people to not camp in public spaces that are not meant for that type of use.

The city says the library is a temporary location while officials continue efforts to secure a longer-term location for the overflow beds service.

The City contracted with St. John’s Anglican Church, through its Warming Room Community Ministries program, for the provision of overflow beds.

“The city is committed to providing safe overnight space for people who are homeless and ultimately connecting them with support and housing, not just temporary shelter,” the city says.

Overflow beds are provided for people who are homeless when they’re unable to be accommodated in the regular emergency shelters: Brock Mission, Cameron House and Youth Emergency Shelter.

If council votes in favour of the recommendation, the beds would be available beginning at 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

