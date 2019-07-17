Crime
July 17, 2019 3:58 pm
Updated: July 17, 2019 4:03 pm

Heavy police presence in Campbellford area following reported gunfire

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Northumberland OPP have closed Thomson Road at the 8th Line East just north of Campbellford.

Pete Fisher/Special to Global News Peterborough
Northumberland OPP have cordoned off a home and closed a road just north of Campbellford but aren’t commenting on their investigation.

Around 1 p.m., OPP responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Thomson Road, a rural area just east of the village of Campbellford, about 60 kilometres southeast of Peterborough.

Sgt. Jason Folz of the OPP’s Central Region tells Global News Peterborough that the OPP’s Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU) was deployed to the scene but would not provide any other details.

According to Global News Peterborough freelance videographer Pete Fisher, crime scene tape surrounds a home. Thomson Road is closed at the 8th Line East.

OPP have cordoned off a home on Thomson Road just northeast of Campbellford for an investigation.

Pete Fisher/Special to Global News Peterborough

 

