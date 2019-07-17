Heavy police presence in Campbellford area following reported gunfire

Northumberland OPP have cordoned off a home and closed a road just north of Campbellford but aren’t commenting on their investigation.

Around 1 p.m., OPP responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Thomson Road, a rural area just east of the village of Campbellford, about 60 kilometres southeast of Peterborough.

Sgt. Jason Folz of the OPP’s Central Region tells Global News Peterborough that the OPP’s Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU) was deployed to the scene but would not provide any other details.

According to Global News Peterborough freelance videographer Pete Fisher, crime scene tape surrounds a home. Thomson Road is closed at the 8th Line East.

More to come.

#Campbellford Thompson Rd. Call To OPP Reporting Sound Of Gun Shot And What Sounded Like a Fall To Floor. OPP, Medics Now On Scene & Confirm 2 Bodies 10-45 (Deceased). Perimeter Is Setup For Investigation. We Will Update As Media Info Is Released. pic.twitter.com/HB6zLduLwV — Scan-Quinte (@scanquinte) July 17, 2019

Several OPP cruisers are on scene and Thomson Road is closed at the 8th Line. pic.twitter.com/QLxzzdlh2x — Pete Fisher (@NT_pfisher) July 17, 2019