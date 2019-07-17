Waterloo officers cleared of wrongdoing in apprehension of woman last month

The province’s police watchdog has cleared Waterloo Regional Police officers of wrongdoing in connection with an incident that occurred in June involving a 23-year-old woman.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says Waterloo officers found her on Queen Street South in Kitchener on June 10 and took her to the hospital under the Mental Health Act.

The SIU says the woman contacted Waterloo police the following day and told them she had suffered a concussion while being taken into custody.

“On this record as established by the SIU’s preliminary inquiries which included the review of medical records, I am not satisfied that there is sufficient evidence of a concussion and, therefore, a ‘serious injury,’ such as would engage the SIU’s jurisdiction,” SIU interim director Joseph Martino said in a statement. “Accordingly, this investigation is hereby discontinued and the file closed.”

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.